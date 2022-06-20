Toddler rushed to hospital after fall from apartment window

A child was rushed to hospital after falling from the upper-level window of a walk-up apartment building in northeast London, Ont. late Monday afternoon.

The condition of the child, believed to be about three-years-old, isn't known.

Emergency responders were called to 54 Genevive Crescent around 3:30 p.m.

The apartment is part of a three-building apartment complex in area of Highbury Avenue North and Cheapside Street. The buildings are about two-and-a-half storeys each, with the lower level partially underground.

A Middlesex-London Paramedic Service ambulance raced the child to the emergency room of LHSC's Children's Hospital with a police escort.