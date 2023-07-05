Toddler's death leads to criminal charges for two people
The Owen Sound Police Service responded to a 9-1-1 call just after 10 a.m. on July 2, and attended a residence in the city’s west end alongside Grey County Paramedics and Owen Sound Fire and Emergency Services.
When police arrived, they began life-saving measures on a young child in the home.
The child, who was under two years of age, was transported to hospital where they were pronounced deceased.
A post mortem was done at London Health Sciences and a search warrant was executed on the home.
A 48-year-old male and a 39-year-old female, both residents of Owen Sound, were arrested and charged with criminal negligence causing death.
They were held for a bail hearing on July 3.
Police said due to the tragic nature of this incident, no further details will be provided.
