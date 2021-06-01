Toddler severely injured, Airdrie man charged with aggravated assault

Airdrie RCMP confirms a 27-year-old man has been charged following an investigation into an incident that left a 20-month-old child injured.

Police say the toddler required medical attention after suffering an undisclosed "severe injury" on March 8.

Investigators believe a man who lived in the same home as the toddler is responsible for hurting the child, but have not revealed the relationship between the two.

The suspect was arrested on May 28 and charged with aggravated assault. His name won't be released in order to protect the identity of the victim.

He is scheduled to appear in Airdrie provincial court on June 24.