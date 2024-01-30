2-year-old dies after being hit by a vehicle in B.C.
A two-year-old child died after being hit by a vehicle on a rural property near Falkland, B.C., on Monday, according to authorities.
Paramedics told CTV News the call came in at 4:06 p.m. for a motor vehicle incident involving a pedestrian near Highway 97 and Salmon River Road.
Someone at the scene “immediately” started driving the toddler to the hospital, and were met by two ambulances on the way, BC Emergency Health Services said. The child was taken to hospital in critical condition.
The injured two-year-old did not survive, the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP said in a Tuesday news release
“No words can describe how absolutely devastating this is for the family and our hearts go out to them and everyone affected by this tragedy,” said Const. Chris Terleski in the release.
He added that police don’t suspect criminality was involved in the crash, and the BC Coroners Service is also investigating. “Neither agency has additional details for release at this time,” he wrote.
