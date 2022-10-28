Toddlers get into the Halloween spirit for annual tot parade
Around 200 kids swarmed downtown Kitchener on Friday morning, showing off their ghoulish gear for the annual Halloween Tot Parade.
Kids dressed up as dragons, princesses and skeletons for the family-friendly event at THEMUSEUM in Kitchener. Participants decorated goodie bags before carrying them around to local businesses for some sweet treats. Interpreters for children with sensitivities led the event.
Staff said they were pleased to see such a good turnout this year.
“I think what’s different about this year is people have been locked in for the last couple of years,” said David Marskell, CEO of THEMUSEUM said. “We’re getting our attendance up. People are wanting to get out and they feel safe again if they wish to wear a mask – they can but it’s just so exciting to see everybody back.”
THEMUSEUM will continue to support and promote family gatherings. This holiday season, staff will host a sensory-friendly Santa visit for children with sensitivities.
