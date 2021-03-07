The District of Tofino has elected a new mayor.

Official results of the byelection held Saturday will be announced Monday, but preliminary results show local artist and recent district council member Dan Law well ahead of the other two candidates.

Law received a total of 545 votes in the preliminary total, more than double his closest competitor, resort manager and former Tourism Tofino chairperson J.J. Belanger.

Belanger received 191 votes for mayor, and recent council member Andrea McQuade received 168, according to the preliminary count.

"Thank you Tofino," Law posted on his Facebook page Saturday night, after the results were announced.

Saturday's byelection was held to replace former mayor Josie Osborne, who resigned after being elected the MLA for Mid-Island Pacific Rim in October's provincial election.

Tofino voters also cast ballots for two council seats on Saturday, as both Law and McQuade resigned from council to run for mayor.

Cathy Thicke and Jackie Challenger earned the most votes of the seven council candidates, receiving 410 and 328, respectively, according to the preliminary tally.