Tofino restaurant destroyed by fire to open new location at nearby resort

A popular Tofino, B.C., restaurant that was destroyed by fire shortly before Christmas is poised to open a new location in the comings weeks.

Shelter restaurant was destroyed by an overnight fire on Dec. 22. The Campbell Street eatery had been a staple in the community for 20 years when it was gutted by one of the largest fires in recent memory in the community.

No one was injured in the blaze, which is still under investigation Wednesday, according to Tofino's deputy fire chief Emily Coombs.

The restaurant's ownership has signed a lease agreement with the nearby Tofino Resort and Marina, where it plans to open a "revitalized food and beverage facility" in the former 1909 Kitchen and Bar location early this spring, according to a statement from the resort.

1909 Kitchen and Bar was slated to reopen after its seasonal closure this month. The resort says in the statement that guests with reservations at the former restaurant will be contacted.

Management from the Tofino Resort and Marina and Shelter restaurant did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.