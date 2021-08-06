Together Again concert series starts Friday night

The live concert series “TogetherAgain” starts Friday night at the former racetrack of Northlands Park.

Mike Anderson, president of Trixstar and producer of TogetherAgain, says he looks forward to the concert series as it will bring people back together.

“We feel amazing. We feel grateful that we have the opportunity to welcome back Edmontonians, Albertans and Canadians to come experience music probably for the first time in a year and a half,” he said.

“It is going to be a great night of celebration but also a night of feeling because it has been a long 18 months. Music heals the soul so we are excited to welcome everyone,” he added.

The team worked together to plan a safe event including tables distanced two meters apart and a 25 per cent capacity.

TogetherAgain will offer VIP passes where tables can order drinks, food, and merchandise directly to their table.

“It feels more like the outdoor patio meets the jubilee auditorium. People feel really comfortable but it is going to feel intimate and exciting,” said Anderson.

Doors will open at 3 p.m. with concerts starting at 4 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online.