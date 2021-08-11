'Together We Fringe': Edmonton Fringe Festival starts Thursday

A hyper-local hybrid version of Edmonton's Fringe Festival begins Thursday.

The festival has been reimagined as a combination of live and digital programming to help reduce capacity on the grounds and in venues.

Tickets will be required for theatre performances and for the outdoor entertainment in ATB Park.

Some artists at this year's Fringe Festival "Together We Fringe" will offer online and in-person performances.

Fringe TV will offer on-demand and livestreamed entertainment options that people can watch from home.

Masks must be worn inside theatre venues. Organizers say the venues will be thoroughly sanitized between performances, and audience sizes are limited.

Tickets for "Together We Fringe" are available online.

The Edmonton Fringe runs from Aug. 12 to 22.