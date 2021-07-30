'Together We Fringe' live and virtual fundraiser takes place Friday
The Edmonton Fringe Festival is hosting a live telethon event to raise funds for the future of the Fringe.
Together We Fringe will stream live on FringeTV from Westbury Theatre on Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Interviews and performances will raise funds for the future of theatre in Edmonton.
On Friday, EPCOR will match the first $25,000 in donations raised -- a “dollar for dollar event."
“When you get involved with Fringe Theatre and the Fringe Theatre Festival, you contribute to the artistic community in Edmonton, Canada, and beyond,” says Murray Utas, artistic director.
“Right now every thoughtful donation from Edmontonians is extremely important, valued, and needed for us to keep on Fringing in the future,” he added.
Phone lines will be open to accept donations between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. at 780-448-9000 or donate online.

