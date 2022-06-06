Toilet paper intentionally lit causes fire at Kitchener store: WRPS

The Waterloo Regional Police Service is investigating after toilet paper was set on fire at a Kitchener store.

Firefighters were called to an unnamed location at the Sunrise Shopping Centre around 8 p.m. Friday.

Investigators determined that the fire started in one of the washrooms.

No injuries were reported.

Police want to speak to three teens who seen in the area at the time of the incident.

One is described as an Asian boy, between the ages of 12 and 14, who is approximately 5-feet-tall, with a thin build and short wavy light brown hair. He was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and a light grey hoodie tied around his waist with "a doll intertwined."

The second teen was an Asian girl, also between the ages of 12 and 14. Police said she was approximately 5-foot-1, with a thin build and long black hair. She was wearing a black hoodie, light grey track pants and white shoes.

The third teen is described as a Black girl, again, between the ages of 12 and 14. She's about 5-foot-1, with a thin build and long black braided hair. She was wearing a black sweater, light blue tights, black shoes and was seen holding a water bottle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterloo Regional Police Service at 1-800-222-8477.