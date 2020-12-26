Tokyo reported a record rise in coronavirus cases on Saturday, as Japan experiences a surge that now includes a new, fast-spreading strain while the government urges people to stay home. Body found in SE Calgary on Boxing Day Police are investigating after a body was found in an industrial area in the southeast. Griswold house raises more than $30K for Parkland Food Bank An Edmonton-area family has raised more than $30,000 for the food bank thanks to their Christmas decorations. Hundreds of meals and 100 care kits handed out in Edmonton on Saturday Volunteers handed out hundreds of warm clothes and meals to Edmontonians in need on Saturday.