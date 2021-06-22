Toldo family donates $200,000 to build accessible respite home

Family Respite Services (FRS) Windsor/Essex received a large donation from the Toldo Foundation to help in the continued construction of an accessible respite home at 4400 Howard Ave.

The family is donating $200,000 to help build the kitchen, living room and the dining room for the Solcz Family Foundation Respite Home.

“With zero government funding for this project, FRS has had to rely on the community for every dollar to cover the cost of the Solcz Family Foundation Respite Home,” said Alexandria Fischer, Community Relations.

“The Toldo Foundation has closed so many gaps in our community with their investments over the years and we are so grateful for their partnership on this project to ensure that we can meet the needs of families caring for children with disabilities for years to come.”

FRS is a community organization working with 1200 families caring for children/youth (0-18 years of age) with disabilities in Windsor/Essex.