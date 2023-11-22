Tom Cochrane cancels show in support of striking Sask. workers

Canadian rocker Tom Cochrane has pulled the plug on an upcoming Prince Albert, Sask. show due to an ongoing strike by city workers there.

"It is with great deepest regret that we find ourselves having to cancel," a message posted on the "Life is a Highway" singer's X account said.

"Being union members, we cannot in good faith cross the picket line."

The City of Prince Albert's inside workers have been on strike since mid-September.

The EA Rawlinson Centre where Cochrane was set to perform on Friday is a city-owned facility, typically staffed by members of CUPE 882, the bargaining unit on strike.

Kiley Bear, Prince Albert's corporate services director said while the city respects Cochrane's decision, it is "deeply disappointing."

Bear said the city put out an offer to raise their annual earnings further but union executives want more.

“We are left feeling that there is no motivation to resolve this ... we want to be upfront about that,” Bear said.

“Unfortunately, the patrons of the Rawlinson Centre will not be able to enjoy the show."

The city said refunds will be issued to anyone who purchased tickets to the sold-out show.

Cara Stelmaschuk, Vice President of CUPE Local 882 said the union has given the city many opportunities to bargain and every request was ignored.

“The idea that we are the ones preventing something ending this whole thing is completely ridiculous and quite insulting because it has been us trying to end it the whole time,” Stelmaschuk said.

Stelmaschuk says they are planning dates for bargaining and are happy to see the city’s willingness to talk at the table.

Cochrane said he hopes to return to the city soon.

"We will find a make-up date and look forward to being back in Prince Albert," Cochrane said.

--More details to come.