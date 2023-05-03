Tom Cochrane to perform in Sudbury on Canada Day

Tom Cochrane will be performing at the Grace Hartman Amphitheatre at Bell Park in Sudbury on Canada Day.

The July 1 event will include a concert and fireworks under the stars.

Hailing from Lynn Lake, Man., Cochrane is one of the most popular recording artists Canada has produced.

Starting out as a folk-based singer/songwriter playing the coffeehouses of Toronto’s famed Yorkville scene in the early ‘70s, Cochrane joined forces with rock group Red Rider in 1978 as lead singer and main songwriter.

He has released nine albums with hits including ‘Lunatic Fringe,’ ‘Victory Day,’ ‘Human Race,’ ‘Boy Inside the Man,’ ‘White Hot’ and the chart topper, ‘Big League.’

Cochrane launched his solo career with the release of the anthemic hit ‘Life Is A Highway’ from his album, Mad Mad World. The record sold more than one million copies in Canada alone and another six million copies worldwide, giving it certified Diamond Status in Canada and earning him a Grammy nomination in the United States.

A Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee, Cochrane has won eight Juno awards.

Tickets to the Canada Day concert go on sale May 5 at 8 a.m. via www.CanadaDaySudbury.ca.