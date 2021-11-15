iHeartRadio

Tom Mulcair: Trudeau steps up on climate at COP26

There’s been a lot of debate as to whether the UN climate summit in Glasgow was a success or failure. In his latest column for CTVNews.ca, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair calls it a ‘turning point’ for Canada on the world stage, and that we’ve finally taken a leadership role in sustainable development.
