Tomahawk wildfire causing poor air quality, visibility in Parkland County: Environment Canada

Environment Canada is warning residents of Parkland County of poor air quality and visibility so long as a wildfire burns near Tomahawk.

The agency issued a special air quality statement shortly before 6 a.m., but noted conditions could improve later in the morning.

“However, it may be poor at times again while the fire is active.”

On Monday, the 2,200-hectare fire was half contained and about 175 evacuees were beginning to return home.

In Environment Canada’s Tuesday forecast, the air quality health index was expected to be about a two (low risk) near the communities of Spruce Grove, Morinville, Mayerthorpe and Evansburg – but 10 (high risk) for smoke.

The wildfire broke out Thursday.

Crews are trying to surround the blaze with fire breaks while air crews dump thousands of litres of water from the air.

While rain over the weekend provided some relief, Amber Coleman, deputy fire chief for Parkland County, said that the area is rich in peat moss which can smolder for weeks or months.

She told CTV News Edmonton on Tuesday warmer temperatures expected in the coming days will make containment harder.

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Jeremy Thompson and Adam Lachacz