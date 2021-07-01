Tomahawk wildfire flare-ups continue to burn causing poor air quality, visibility in Parkland County

The wildfire west of Tomahawk, Alta., that fire crews have been battling since May, continues to smoulder as crews deal with flare-ups.

According to Parkland County, the wildfire remains 100 per cent contained, however, flare-ups continue to burn within the fire boundary producing smoke and poor air quality.

“With the extreme heat this afternoon, there is potential for extreme fire behaviour,” the county said in an update Thursday.

“Residents within the fire boundary and in the surrounding area are asked to be on alert for flare-ups or fire activity. If there is a flare-up close to your home, call 911 and let them know you are in the Tomahawk fire zone.”

The county said smoky conditions could pose visibility issues for roadways in the area and asked motorist to take “extreme caution.”

The wildfire near Tomahawk, Alta., west of Edmonton, forced residents from their homes on May 6 when it first started. The fire was initially around 150 hectares in size but swelled to 2,200 hectares by the next day.

On May 31, county officials said the fire could take weeks or months to be fully extinguished as it burned ground that was predominantly peat moss.

WILDFIRE WEST OF TOMAHAWK

(update as of July 1 at 11:30 a.m.):



Fire Services continue to be on scene where the wildfire west of Tomahawk was burning. Flare-ups continue to be within the fire boundary and there may be extreme smoke in the area. (1/3) #parklandcounty pic.twitter.com/cz4jtsq6bF