Tomorrow’s Hope delivers food and water to those in need downtown Sudbury

A long-time community advocate in Sudbury is continuing to feed those experiencing homelessness. Founder of Tomorrow’s Hope, Bob Johnston, says in addition to the breakfast programs his volunteer-based organization runs seven days a week, it’s now delivering food and beverages to those experiencing homelessness.

Tomorrow’s Hope was busy preparing sandwiches for the homeless throughout the day Sunday.

Volunteers say each and everyday they make their way downtown to deliver food and beverages to those in need.

“We have the water bottles, I have cheese and bologna sandwiches, I made sure that there is enough water like I’m having déjà vu of last year and we went through the same thing and no one is doing nothing,” said Carrie Wasylyk, volunteer with Tomorrow’s Hope.

Wasylyk says each time she’s out she hands out food and water to roughly 40 individuals.

“I’ve had some good reactions. The young girl, the teenager, she looked at me and smiled and she said thank you and that’s the best thing I could ever hear because these girls are young and it’s not just the young ones..it’s the old ones. Everyone’s crumbling,”said Wasylyk.

People who received these items say this means the world to them and if it weren’t for groups like Tomorrow’s Hope, they would go days without food.

“It feels good because before they never did that and now that people actually helping the homeless. It actually feels awesome. A lot of people don’t have the money to buy food and water or anything like that,” said an individual receiving food.

“I know the other years they never had anything like this. You had to no money you pretty much weren’t going to be eating that day and this year is amazing,” said another.

Johnston says despite his own health challenges he’s not giving up on the people who need him the most.

“I’ve had my chance in life and I’ve had my hurdles but it’s all been health and when I see these people just looking and grasping for help even that cold bottle of water, hot meal or whatever.. they just love it,” said Johnston.

In addition to handing out food downtown, Tomorrow’s Hope also runs a breakfast program seven days a week at Grace Family Church.

“We do it for the people. Sudbury Food Bank, Helvi’s Catering, all these businesses and stuff because they believe in us, because we believe in our second family and that’s how these homeless, addictions, and mental health people are.. they have a family. They have an uncle, they’re a father, they’re a mother,” said Johnston.

Tomorrow’s Hope says it will continue handing out food and water on a daily basis and hope more people will step up and help those in need.