Tony Award-winning Hadestown returns to Alberta in November

A Tony Award-winning musical partly set in hell that was originally developed in Edmonton is returning to Alberta a smash hit.

Hadestown, which won the 2019 Tony Award as the best musical – and seven other Tony Awards – is coming to Calgary in November as part of the 2023-24 Broadway Across Canada season.

Created by Tony Award-winning singer-songwriter Anais Mitchell in collaboration with Tony Award-winning director Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown tells the story of young lovers Orpheus and Eurydice, and King Hades and wife Persephone, on a "hell-raising journey to the underworld and back."

Following a successful run at New York Theatre Workshop in 2016, Hadestown was presented by the Citadel Theatre in Edmonton in 2017 prior to a successful 2018 run at the National Theatre in London ahead of its 2019 Broadway premiere.

Hadestown plays the Southern Alberta Jubilee Nov. 21-26. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca.