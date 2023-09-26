Tony Grace says goodbye to CTV Kitchener

After four years in Kitchener, and 22 years with CTV, Tony Grace is taking his talent to CTV National News.

On his last week at CTV Kitchener before embarking on a new adventure, he sat down with CTV’s Leighanne Evans to look back at some of his memories in Waterloo Region.

Tony has been in the industry for 26 years and said there’s always been something extra special about telling local news stories.

“The family environment in the newsrooms, in the communities where you live, you see people who watch on a regular basis. You meet them at the grocery store and at the gas station – just living out in the community. And there’s something that’s always been so fulfilling about that,” Tony said.

He said he’s grown to love Waterloo Region, and it’s difficult to leave such a great local news team, but he’s also up for a new challenge.

“I feel ready,” he told Leighanne.

In addition to his duties at CTV Kitchener, Tony has also been occasionally filling in as a backup anchor on CTV News Channel since 2021.

He says delivering breaking news to a national audience is an incredible responsibility which he’s grown to enjoy.

While he’s excited about the new chapter, he says saying goodbye to Waterloo Region and the connections he’s made isn’t easy.

“We show up for each other every day. We show up for one another. This is a team sport. We’re part of each other’s lives,” he said about his coworkers at CTV Kitchener. “This is a family.”

“You made this newsroom whole. We’re going to miss you so much,” said Leighanne.

Leighanne also asked some bucket list question to lighten the mood that included his dream interview, favourite food and places.

ON TO NATIONAL NEWS

Tony said he’s looking forward to being a part of the national team, sharing the day’s news to the country, at a time when accurate, credible information has never been more important.

“The opportunity to be part of a team that delivers that on a national level is going to be an incredible privilege.”

Tony starts his role at CTV National News on Sunday.