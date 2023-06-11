Tony-nominated sound designer Joshua Reid has Calgary connection

A Theatre Calgary sound designer might win a Tony Award Sunday night but no amount of Broadway buzz is going to nab Joshua Reid a Betty.

Reid, an American-Canadian who has been the sound designer on a number of Theatre Calgary productions, including this year's world premiere production of Forgiveness, is up for a Tony Award Sunday for his work on A Christmas Carol.

(That's the Broadway production, not the Calgary production, which actually didn't take place in 2022.)

Forgiveness received six Betty nominations, including for production, lead performance (Griffin Cork), direction (Stafford Arima), new play (Hiro Kanagawa), costume design (Joanna Yu), projection or video design (Sammy Chien/Chimerik Collective) – but missed out on a nomination for sound design.

The Bettys will be handed out Monday, June 19 at the Jubilee Auditorium. Vertigo Theatre led the way with 24 nominations this year, with Theatre Calgary receiving 23. Making Treaty 7 and Lunchbox Theatre received nine and Alberta Theatre Projects and Stage West each received five.

Among the most Betty-nominated Calgary shows were Misery (7), The Importance of Being Earnest (7), Forgiveness (6) and The Ministry of Grace (5).

Among the most Tony-nominated Broadway shows are the musical Some Like It Hot (13), with Ain't No Mo', A Doll's House and Leopoldstadt each receiving six apiece.

The Tonys can be seen on CBS Sunday night starting at 6 p.m. Calgary time.