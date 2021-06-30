Too hot for Wi-Fi? Calgary Transit temporarily pulls plug at CTrain stations over heat concerns

Calgary Transit passengers will be without the option of public Wi-Fi at all CTrain stations as the equipment has been turned off over concerns the sweltering heat could potentially cause damage.

Transit officials announced the temporary removal of public Wi-Fi Tuesday afternoon.

The disruption will remain in place until temperatures return to seasonal and concerns for the state of the Wi-Fi equipment wane.

#CTRiders #RedLine #BlueLine - Due to extreme heat, Public Wi-Fi has been shutdown to avoid equipment damage and is unavailable at all CTrain (LRT) stations. The equipment will be turned back on when it is safe to do so. Apologies for the inconvenience pic.twitter.com/WtQwOUf0U3