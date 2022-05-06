Too loud in House to tell if PM swore, speaker says after review

After reviewing an accusation by the Conservative Party that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dropped an “F-bomb” in the House of Commons on Wednesday, the House speaker said no consequences will ensue.

House Deputy Speaker Chris D’Entremont said he consulted Wednesday’s video feed and couldn’t make out what the prime minister said, but warned unparliamentary language of any sort is not acceptable.

“With all the noise in the House, I was unable to determine what may have been said. Under the circumstances, I can only ask members to observe the normal rules of debate and decorum in this House and to avoid disruptive, disrespectful remarks,” he said after rising in the House before question period on Thursday to address the situation.

On Wednesday, after a heated debate with defence critic Kerry-Lynne Findlay about a military aircraft flying over Ottawa during the Freedom Convoy, several Conservative MPs said Trudeau uttered an expletive and they called for an apology.

There are rules prohibiting members of Parliament from using unparliamentary language. After a review, should the speaker find the “utterances of a particular member offensive or disorderly,” that member will be requested to rise and withdraw the word or phrase.

D’Entremont said he heard unparliamentary language from both sides of the House and “none of these remarks should be made in this place.”

“Before we start, for those of you who are maybe – the blood pressure is a little high - it's a beautiful day outside. Go for a walk,” he said.

The prime minister did not speak with reporters on his way in or out of cabinet meetings on Thursday and was not present in the House for question period.