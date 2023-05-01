Too noisy? Windsor police cracking down on loud cars and motorcycles

Windsor police will be on the lookout for loud cars and motorcycles as they kick off their Anti-Noise Campaign.

The awareness and enforcement campaign, which runs until Sept. 5, aims to reduce unnecessary and excessive vehicular noise, which police say can have adverse effects on residents of the community. During the campaign, members of our Traffic Enforcement Unit will clamp down on motorists who deliberately rev their engines, squeal their tires, blare loud music, and disrupt the public peace with other noise pollutants.

“Noise related to motor vehicles is one of the most common complaints we receive at the Windsor Police Service during warmer weather,” said Chief Jason Bellaire. “Through this campaign, we hope to raise awareness about the harmful effects of noise pollution and encourage people to be more considerate and compassionate towards others in our community.”

MEDIA RELEASE:



The Windsor Police Service has officially kicked off our annual Anti-Noise Campaign to curb sound pollution caused by loud cars and motorcycles.



For more info: https://t.co/Xv7KQfre5B pic.twitter.com/l9190P9Pzn

Officers will enforce existing Windsor and Amherstburg bylaws regarding sound emissions. They can also lay similar charges under the Highway Traffic Act “unnecessary noise” regulation.

During the 2022 Anti-Noise Campaign, our officers issued 2,726 citations for speeding, stunt driving and other noise-related incidents over a four-month period.

To file a noise complaint, please use the Windsor Police Service’s online reporting system or call the non-emergency line at 519-258-6111. Our 911 number should only be used in case of an emergency.