After responding to numerous calls about snowmobiles going through the ice, Greater Sudbury Police is reminding the public the ice isn't yet thick enough for driving.

And not only could you get hurt, you could be charged for the costs of rescuing your machine.

In one case Dec. 31 in Sudbury, emergency crews had to rescue a man who drove his snowmobile on McNaughton Lake in Naughton.

"In the past week, we’ve had several snowmobiles and side-by-sides fall through ice on local lakes and rivers," police tweeted Monday.

"Ice conditions are not sufficient for snowmobiles at this time. Please stay off. We remind riders that retrievals of sunken machines are at the owner’s expense."