Tool to help Sask. police, case workers with missing youth under development

A risk assessment document to be used at care homes when youth go missing may be implemented this year, according to a Saskatoon Police Service report to the Board of Police Commissioners.

The Ministry of Social Services continued to move forward on a project to create the document last year, said the annual report on missing persons statistics in Saskatoon.

The top 20 most common addresses for missing person reports, out of a total of 725, comprised 60 per cent of missing person calls. All 20 locations are government and private care facilities, the report found.

"The goal of the assessments is to help reduce the number of calls to service when the youth aren't identified at risk. The hope is that

this program can be implemented in 2022," the report said.

"Missing Person investigators were able to reach out to case workers on multiple occasions throughout 2021 to discuss options and to develop plans on how to best deal with youth who had a dramatic increase in being reported missing. The ultimate goal of these meetings was to determine why the sudden increase in events and how to reduce the number of calls for the youths."

The report also states:

Saskatoon police received 229 more missing person reports last year than the year before, rising to a total of 2,912 reports

Two categories of missing persons, youth and adults, rose, while the number of eloped mental health patients dropped.

Female youth continue to be reported missing more than any other statistical category, making up 47 per cent of cases, and were more likely to be reported missing habitually throughout the year.

Gender diverse youth accounted for six per cent of all reported missing persons.

The report is to be received as information at the March 17 board meeting.