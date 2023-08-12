Tools for School family-fun drive held in Edmonton
A family-fun event was held in Windermere on Saturday as part of the United Way Tools for School campaign.
People were encouraged to donate backpacks and other school supplies for the drive.
Kids could participate in face painting and tattoos, jump on a bouncy castle, and meet special guest Bluey from the popular children's TV show.
The event was put on by the Currents of Windermere.
"This is our second or third year that we’ve done this with United Way, and we just decided to step it up," said Wanda Crantz of Currents of Windermere. "Every kid needs supplies for school and you know that backpack and those supplies, it gives them that extra step in their jump when they want to start their first day, and it’s exciting for them."
Crantz says the retailers at Currents of Windermere will be accepting supplies throughout the month of August as part of the drive.
Donations can also be made on the United Way website.
-
Chase and Sydney Brown earn praise in NFL pre-season debutsChase and Sydney Brown had their first chance to make an impression as they began their NFL careers this weekend.
-
-
'Music is healing': No Stone Unturned concert honours MMIWGNorth End residents gathered for an afternoon of music, food, celebration, and remembrance Saturday as a picnic/concert celebrated community and honoured the lives of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG).
-
Man shot in arm Sunday afternoon in Etobicoke: policeToronto police are investigating after a man was shot in Etobicoke early Sunday afternoon.
-
1 dead, 1 seriously injured as plane crashes into Beaverhill Lake in central AlbertaOne person is dead after a plane that crashed into Beaverhill Lake in central Alberta.
-
Victim identified in suspicious northwestern Ont. death, arrest warrant issuedOn Wednesday Ontario Provincial Police announced they were investigating a suspicious death in in Sabaskong Bay First Nation. Sunday, police identified the victim and issued an arrest warrant in connection with the death.
-
Full O-Train service resumes after four week closure and back to school for some students: Five stories to watch this weekCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
-
Blue Jays third baseman Chapman out against Cubs with finger inflammationToronto third baseman Matt Chapman has been scratched from the Blue Jays' series finale against the Chicago Cubs with right middle-finger inflammation.
-
Calgary pet adoption event aims to find 'furever homes' for animalsA special animal adoption event was held Saturday to help find forever homes for animals in need.