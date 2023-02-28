Tools stolen from Brant County business

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating after they say thieves broke into a Brant County business.

Police said they responded to an alarm at a business on Oak Park Road on Monday.

They said around 4:05 a.m. four suspects forced their way into the business and stole several power tools.

OPP said the suspects were seen on security video in a pickup truck with scuffs on the passenger side.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.