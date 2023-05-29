Toothpaste theft thwarted by North Vancouver RCMP

Mounties in North Vancouver thwarted a toothpaste theft last Friday, seizing two duffle bags and one wagon's worth of product.

In a social media post, the detachment says officers were responding to an unrelated matter near a Superstore when they noticed " a man running out of the emergency exit followed by staff."

The suspect was arrested and the toothpaste – estimated to be worth $2,100 –was returned.

"We think he was trying to make a clean getaway but was unsuccessful," the North Vancouver RCMP quipped on Twitter.

One user responded by saying they would like to see a picture of what exactly $2,100-worth of toothpaste looks like.

"Ask and you shall receive," Mounties replied, sharing the photo.

North Vancouver RCMP spokesperson Const. Mansoor Sahak describes the theft as "unusual" and says the tubes – which were all the same and a particularly expensive brand – are thought to have been stolen in order to be resold on the street.

"They're not using it for cleaning their teeth," he said. "I don’t think anybody needs that much toothpaste."