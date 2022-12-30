iHeartRadio

Top 10 CTV News London articles and videos of 2022


 Take a look back at the top articles and videos that had your attention in 2022.

TOP 10 ARTICLES

  1. London Knights player falls to death, LPS Major Crime Section investigating
  2. 'You need to come get your children immediately': Parents jarred by sudden closure of childcare centres
  3. Rock Legend from Port Dover, Ont. gets hall of fame call
  4. 50+ car pileup forces closure of Highway 402 from London to Sarnia
  5. How a misspelled name on a plane ticket ruined one family's trip
  6. Ontario researchers say they've found what causes long-COVID symptoms
  7. 'Armed and dangerous': OPP looking for suspect in relation to homicide investigation
  8. Exclusive details about new Costco store taking shape in south London
  9. Is a return to class on Jan. 17 likely?
  10. 'Once in a lifetime': Rare bird seen for first time in Canada in Thedford, Ont.

TOP 10 VIDEOS

  1. CTV London's Sacha Long has some news to share
  2. RAW: Winter storm on Highway 402
  3. WEB EXTRA: Meteor streaks across the London sky
  4. Former power plant implodes
  5. Homeowner hell for Toronto couple
  6. Jaden Lee-Lincoln has an announcement
  7. A tragedy right before Christmas
  8. RAW: Frog found in sealed salad container
  9. Woman carrying child climbs over stopped train
  10. RAW: Dash cam captures car flip over in Byron
