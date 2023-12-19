Top 10 local news stories of 2023

CTV Kitchener is taking a look back the biggest moments of 2023.

We’re revisiting the local stories that defined the year and changed our community.

Watch CTV Kitchener News at Six as we continue our countdown.

You can also click the links below to read our original reporting or watch the stories in the video player at the top of the page.

#9 - Christmas Market Cancelled

Local vendors were left scrambling in the weeks leading up to holiday markets after an event organizer gambled away all their deposit money.

Stacy Cliff, the organizer of It’s A Christmas Market and Shopalooza, posted to Facebook on Oct. 26 saying the events were cancelled and vendors would not get their money back.

Some were out a significant amount in deposits, plus the time and money spent preparing products for the markets.

“It’s hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of dollars I’ve spent that I was planning on making back before Christmas,” vendor Tricia Teves said in an interview.

Cliff confirmed she lost the money through gambling in an interview with CTV News. She said it was upwards of $30,000.

“I don’t know what happened,” she said. “It all just snowballed. I kept thinking that I’d spend a little bit – a hundred here, a hundred there – and be able to get a big win and be able to put it all back, but that never happened.”

A group of vendors, businesses and new organizers worked together to make sure both markets would still happen. They went ahead on Nov. 12 and Nov. 19.

On Nov. 12, Waterloo regional police arrested the 52-year-old Cambridge woman and charged her with fraud over $5,000.

Cliff made a short court appearance on Dec. 20 where she said she intends to apply for legal aid. Her next court date is set for Feb. 5.

#10 - Tiny Homes

The growth of the tiny home concept was a major topic of discussion in the Region of Waterloo, as community leaders tried to address the growing housing crisis.

A hybrid shelter for unhoused residents opened in the spring. The 50 small cabins at 1001 Erbs Road, which were equipped with a bed, mini-fridge, desk, heating and air conditioning, quickly filled up.

“I think, in Waterloo Region, we’re at least starting to make a difference,” said Joe Mancini, director of The Working Centre.

In October, 50 people experiencing homelessness found out they could continue living in the tiny homes at A Better Tent City in Kitchener. The city extended the community’s land use agreement to May 2025.

Kitchener city council also passed a motion this year to allow tiny homes on thousands of properties in the city.

Communities continue to explore ways to address the growing housing crisis, using tiny homes as another tool to try and help its residents.