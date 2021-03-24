Top 10 London, Ont. road projects likely to cause headaches this year

The City of London has released their list of the biggest construction projects planned for 2021.

A number of them are likely to cause headaches for commuters this summer, with sections of King Street, Adelaide Street North, Dundas Street, Highbury Avenue and others shutting down for periods of time.

Further details on the timing of the closures, which will impact businesses, drivers, transit and pedestrians, are expected closer to the beginning of construction.

1. Downtown Loop Phase 1

Type: Rapid transit work, improved mobility, water and sewer, streetscaping

Expected Cost: $8.2 million

Impacts: Road closure, sidewalk closure, transit detours

Details: london.ca/downtownloop

2. Adelaide Street North underpass

Type: Road improvements, improved mobililty, new sewers, enhanced lighting

Impacts: Road closure, sidewalk closure, transit detours

Details: london.ca/adelaide

3. Dundas Street, Old East Village

Type: Underground infrastructure, transit connectivity, streetscaping, bike lane

Expected Cost: $12.5 million

Impacts: Road closure, sidewalk closure, transit detours

Details: london.ca/oev

4. Dundas Street Thames Valley Parkway Connection

Type: Cycling infrastructure, sewer improvements

Expected Cost: $2.4 million

Impacts: Lane restrictions, sidewalk closure, transit detours

Details: london.ca/corecycling

5. Highbury Avenue - Wenige Expressway Bridge Renewal

Type: Improved bridge condition, improved multi-use pathway below bridge

Expected Cost: $8.9 million

Impacts: Road closure, trail closure, transit detours

Details: london.ca/highburyave

6. Hyde Park and Sunningdale roundabout

Type: Intersection safety and operational improvements

Expected Cost: $3.7 million

Impacts: Road closure, pedestrian restrictions

Details: london.ca/hyde-sunningdale

7. Brydges Street

Type: Removal of 850 metres of combined sewer, new bike lanes

Expected Cost: $5.9 million

Impacts: Road closure, sidewalk closure

Details: london.ca/brydges

8. Saskatoon and Brydges/Wavell bike lanes

Type: Cycling infrastructure

Expected Cost: $1.5 million

Impacts: Lane restrictions, sidewalk closure, transit detours

Details: london.ca/saskatoon-brydges

9. Mornington storm management pond expansion

Type: Infrastructure reneal, future upstream servicing capacity

Expected Cost: $4.7 million

Impacts: Road closure, sidewalk closure

Details: london.ca/mornington

10. Wortley Road

Type: Replacement of water and sewer infrastructure

Expected Cost: $2.9 million

Impacts: Road closure, sidewalk closure

Details: london.ca/wortley

*All maps provided by City of London.