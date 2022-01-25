Top 3 Calgary road trip destinations, according to VRBO
Calgarians feeling cooped up and craving a change of scenery have lots of options if they decide they want to drive out of town for a weekend getaway.
On Monday, VRBO released its list of the top drive-to destinations from major Canadian cities.
For Calgarians, VRBO said the Top 3 drive-to destinations are:
- Canmore, Alberta (105 kilometres)
- Golden,B.C. (265 kilometres)
- Fernie, B.C. (290 kilometres)
The results are based on vacation rental demand from VRBO's website and app.
"We first saw families turn to road trips early in the pandemic when air travel was unpredictable. As COVID-19 continues to throw curveballs our way, many families are choosing to drive to their vacation destinations and visit vacation spots that are close to home," said spokespersonMary Zajac, in a news release.
The vacation rental company, a part of the Expedia Ground Brands, said Harvie Heights, Alta. was an emerging destination in terms of vacation rental demand.
