Top 5 northern Ontario news stories this week
In case you missed it, here are the top five stories that made headlines in northeastern Ontario this week:
1. The most-read article in northeastern Ontario this week is about the conspiracy theories circulating on social media about two UN planes parked at the North Bay airport. Read the full story here.
2. Friday afternoon, Sudbury police arrested several people after raiding a unit in the 'Ryan Heights' housing complex. Read more on the story here.
3. Last Sunday, a 68-year-old woman was killed in a crash involving a snowplow near Wawa. Read the story here.
4. After 28 years in broadcasting, Michelle Tonner is retiring from CTV News Northern Ontario. Read more here.
5. Canada Post suspended mail delivery in Sudbury on Tuesday due to a big winter storm. Read more on the story here.
-
Simcoe County organization supports and uplifts artists of colourA grassroots organization in Simcoe County is uplifting artists of colour in the community.
-
Timmins winter hiking event highlights outdoor survival, adventure and educationThe Wintergreen Fund for Conservation's first winter hiking day after a pandemic hiatus saw a healthy turnout of people looking to learn more about the Hersey Lake Conservation Area and the opportunities for adventure and education within it.
-
-
Timmins-raised pro snowboarder visits home to inspire local youthProfessional snowboarder Jesse Millen hosted an event for youth in his hometown of Timmins on the different styles of the sport.
-
Police incident prompts investigation in west LethbridgeLethbridge police say the public needs to stay clear of an incident in the west end of that city on Sunday.
-
Coquitlam RCMP appeal for help finding missing men wanted under Mental Health ActFor the third time in five days, Mounties in Coquitlam are asking the public for help locating a missing man who is wanted under the provincial Mental Health Act.
-
-
23-year-old woman dead after car crash in TorontoToronto police are investigating a car crash near Keele and Eglinton early Sunday morning that left a woman dead.
-
Habitat For Humanity expanding in Algoma DistrictSault Ste. Marie's Habitat for Humanity chapter is taking its operations into communities throughout the Algoma District.