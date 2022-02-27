Top 5 northern Ontario news stories this week

In case you missed it, here are the top five stories that made headlines in northeastern Ontario this week:

1. The most-read article in northeastern Ontario this week is about the conspiracy theories circulating on social media about two UN planes parked at the North Bay airport. Read the full story here.

2. Friday afternoon, Sudbury police arrested several people after raiding a unit in the 'Ryan Heights' housing complex. Read more on the story here.

3. Last Sunday, a 68-year-old woman was killed in a crash involving a snowplow near Wawa. Read the story here.

4. After 28 years in broadcasting, Michelle Tonner is retiring from CTV News Northern Ontario. Read more here.

5. Canada Post suspended mail delivery in Sudbury on Tuesday due to a big winter storm. Read more on the story here.