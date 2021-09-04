Top 5 stories in northern Ontario this week

In case you missed it, here are the top five stories that made headlines in northeastern Ontario this week.

We sure love our wildlife stories up in northeastern Ontario, so much that two of them made the most-viewed stories this week.

The first story comes from CTV Winnipeg about a Manitoba woman that came face-to-face with a mama black bear. Watch the video and read the article.

The second most-viewed story happened in Sudbury. A 28-year-old man robbed a pharmacy and brought police on a chase around the city, hitting several vehicles and structures along the way, prompting a shelter in place east of the city. Watch the news coverage and read more about what happened.

Prospectors in Timmins recently rescued a moose trapped in a mud hole in a wooded area and the story captured lots of attention in northern Ontario, coming in at number three this week. Read more on the story and watch the video report.

There was a disturbing development in an online child sexual abuse material case involving a City of Greater Sudbury employee when the 43-year-old man was charged with an additional 10 sex-related crimes including three counts of sexual assault against a child and forcible confinement. Read the story here.

Finally, rounding out the top five most-viewed content in northeastern Ontario is the current effort underway to recruit hundreds of mineworkers in the Timmins area. Read the story and watch the video.

Want to stay up-to-date with what is happening in the northeast region? Download the CTV News app and add Northern Ontario to your customizable feed or bookmark CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca on your smartphone, tablet, or desktop.