Top 5 stories in northern Ontario this week

In case you missed it, here are the top five stories that made headlines in northeastern Ontario this week:

  1. The most-read article in northeastern Ontario this week is about a North Bay area photographer's photo taken as the Freedom Covoy 2022 rolled through the Gateway City en route to Ottawa. 
  2. For the second week in a row, the article about a northern Ontario angler's interesting catch while ice fishing on Georgian Bay made the top five.
  3. A tragic crash on Highway 69 killed two Sudbury seniors.
  4. Sudbury police and the Ministry of Labour are investigating a sudden death of a mining worker at Vale.
  5. Sudbury hospital's COVID-19 care team wins big in monthly 50/50 draw.
