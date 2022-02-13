Top 5 stories in northern Ontario this week
In case you missed it, here are the top five stories that made headlines in northeastern Ontario this week:
The most-read article in northeastern Ontario this week is about the military convoy leaving Barrie for the Sudbury and Petawawa areas. Military personal were on the move Friday and Saturday as part of a winter exercise.
On Wednesday, Ontario Provincial Police's underwater search and recovery unit recovered the body of a missing Timmins man after a workplace accident near a northern mine.
On Monday morning, a crew of northern Ontario loggers came to the rescue after a female moose took an unintended polar plunge and got trapped in the icy water.
Sudbury police finally charged someone in the fatal hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian on Feb. 1 after the suspect was found in Sault Ste. Marie. The victim has been identified as 36-year-old Laurentian University masater's student Andal Govini Rajendra Prasad.
And finally, after years of calling on the Ontario government to acknowledge the destructive health impacts of McIntyre Powder on miners who were forced to inhale it to keep their jobs, those affected will now have easier access to occupational illness benefits.
