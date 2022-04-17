Top 5 stories in northern Ontario this week

In case you missed it, here are the top five most-read stories that made headlines in northeastern Ontario this week:

1. The victims in a recent deadly multiple-vehicle crash on Highway 11 in Temiskaming Shores have been identifIed as a pregnant 21-year-old woman and two unborn babies. The commercial driver police say is responsible for the crash has been charged. Read the full story here.

2. Among a series of provincial government spending announcements, a long-time family-run forestry business from Quebec has received a $15 million grant to reopen a wood plant in Wawa. Read more about it here.

3. A Western University student from Sault Ste. Marie was struck and killed on campus this week. Read the story here.

4. The search for a missing Sudbury area man came to a tragic end this week after his body was found. Find out more here.

5. More good news from the region's mining sector this week as a gold mine in Dubreuilville breaks ground on its third expansion. More details available here.