Top Alta. officials to deliver Wednesday COVID-19 update

Alberta's premier, health minister and top doctor will all be at the province’s Wednesday COVID-19 update.

On Tuesday, Alberta reported 315 new cases of the disease, bringing its seven-day average of daily new cases to 476. It also reported eight new deaths, increasing the total number of fatalities to 3,119.

There are just over 6,900 active cases in the province.

Alberta Health did not report any new vaccination data on Tuesday. Over the weekend, it reached an 80-per cent full immunization rate among eligible Albertans aged 12 and up.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said mid-day Tuesday she would not be holding a press conference that afternoon, in line with what had become regular Tuesday and Thursday briefings. A spokesperson for Premier Jason Kenney said the change in Hinshaw’s schedule was unrelated to media reports of comments Kenney made during legislature debate, in which he appeared to blame Hinshaw for Alberta’s lack of response to a growing fourth wave of COVID-19 over the summer.

