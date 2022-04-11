Top Canadian chefs meet at Vancouver Island University to prepare for Culinary Olympics

Chefs and apprentices from across Canada have journeyed to Vancouver Island University in Nanaimo, B.C., to take part in a training event ahead of the 2024 Culinary Olympics in Germany.

On Monday, Team BC will be hosting a one-hour dinner for 70 guests, alongside members of Canada's national team and junior culinary team.

The event will include a drink and hors d'oeuvres period, where the appetizers are prepared in front of guests, and a three-course meal, including wine pairings, prepared by the junior team.

Teams were scheduled to gather at VIU at 9:30 a.m. to get familiar with the kitchen before the official event starts at 11:30 a.m.

"Teams are not allowed to deviate over – or under – the allotted time, as staying on a scheduled serving time is crucial," reads a statement from VIU.

Rita Gower, chair of the Vancouver Island University Culinary Arts program and Professional Baking and Pastry Arts program, says Monday night's event will be "exactly what will happen in Stuttgart, [Germany]."

Culinary students currently at the university will also assist with the event by helping with setup, running plates, and bussing tables.

Besides offering the chefs a chance to practice, the extensive meal also serves as a fundraiser to help get the national team to Germany.

"We’re thrilled to have the teams here and grateful for the opportunity to show our students what’s out there if they want to go in this direction," said Gower.