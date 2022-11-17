Top competitors in paralympic sport in London for nationals

Nearly 40 of the best athletes in the sport of Boccia are in London for the next four days.

They are competing at the Canadian Championships at the North London Optimist Community Centre.

Boccia is a serious game requiring intense expression.

“It’s much like curling without the ice”, explains Peter Leyser, the

executive director of Boccia Canada. “So it’s a game of skill and precision. The object of the game is to get your ball closer to the white ball or the jack.”

And while it may look familiar to the game it evolved from, Bocce, it is different in play and pronunciation.

Confusion regarding the latter can be a source of frustration for top players, including Paralympian Alison Levine.

“It’s one of the things that makes me kinda mad, is it’s not Bocce, and we should be proud of our sport and call it what it is, which is ‘Boccia’”, she proclaims.

Levine, a Montrealer, is one of eight members of Canada’s national team expected to compete in London in advance of the Worlds next month.

But, there are also developing players.

Alison McKee, a Londoner, is among them.

A player and coach since 2007, this is the first time she has qualified for the nationals.

While her first game resulted in a loss, she is not disappointed.

“I’m just basically taking all the experience in, seeing where I place and then where I need to work on for future nationals.”

There are six divisions of play, ranked on ability.

Some competitors use a ramp to launch their balls.

But whether using sports tools or not, all have a chance to be spotted by top coaches.

“It’s a great opportunity, as national team coaches are here, and they’re always watching to see up-and-coming athletes. I’ve already spotted a few,” Levine shares.

The competition concludes here on Sunday with the pairs final.