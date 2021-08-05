Top court turns down family's request to seal material found in Toronto van attacker's home
The Supreme Court of Canada has dismissed a request to keep some information barred from public view in the Toronto van attack case.
Family members of Alek Minassian, who killed 10 people when he drove a rental van down the sidewalk of Yonge Street in 2018, had asked to appeal a ruling that allowed media to access materials seized when police executed a search of the home he shared with relatives.
The Ontario Superior Court had dismissed the family's application for a sealing order on the basis that the broader public interest outweighed the family's interest in protecting its privacy.
Seven media outlets, including The Canadian Press, had sought to unlock the files.
The Supreme Court does not issue reasons for why it turns down or approves a request for appeal.
Minassian was found guilty in March of 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder in connection with the tragedy on April 23, 2018.
-
Newly-opened art and music installation brings life to historic downtown fire hallA new art exhibition at the vacant downtown fire hall will be the home of free, outdoor concerts this summer. Over the next two months, the 110-year-old Fire Hall No. 1 is being pumped full of energy by a team of city planners and artists.
-
'Bad-faith negotiating': UCP frustrated over Quebec’s child care agreement with OttawaThe provincial government is accusing Ottawa of “dishonest, bad-faith negotiating” when it comes to child-care after it approved a subsidized daycare agreement with Quebec on Thursday.
-
West's weirdest? Quirky Alberta gopher museum celebrates 25 yearsA quirky southern Alberta museum dreamt up out of desperation is celebrating its 25th anniversary
-
Wave or ripple? B.C. health officials focus on vaccinations rather than restrictions amid COVID-19 surgeThe province's top doctor is focusing on vaccinating B.C.'s way out of what is shaping up to be a fourth wave of the pandemic, even though combatting the ultra-contagious Delta variant will require an exceptionally high immunization rate.
-
Province announces millions in support for Barrie-area tourism industryThe province is continuing its push to promote Ontario-based tourism with new support for enterprises in the tourism sector across Barrie and the surrounding area.
-
Thousands of fully vaccinated fans cheer for the Blue Bombers at the home openerThe Winnipeg Blue Bombers are back in their hometown, and for the 30,000 fully vaccinated fans who welcomed them back to the field—it was a moment nearly two years in the making.
-
Bo Bichette, Ross Stripling lead surging Blue Jays over Cleveland 3-0A two-run blast from Bo Bichette in the fourth and six scoreless innings from starter Ross Stripling kept the good times rolling for the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Thursday.
-
Parents of unvaccinated students nervous about removal of mask mandate in Manitoba schoolsWhen Manitoba students step into the classroom in September, they’ll be returning to what the province calls near normal operations, including not making masks mandatory. Some parents are concerned about the decision.
-
N.B. group brings ballet from the theatres to the shorelinesWhen COVID-19 caused curtains to close on live, in-person performances last year, the Atlantic Ballet Canada, like many other arts and culture organizations in the Maritimes, had to get creative and pivot.