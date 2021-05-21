Top doctor reminds Sask. residents to do their part to stay safe over the long weekend

The province’s chief medical health officer is reminding residents that the COVID-19 public health orders are still in effect over the May long weekend.

The long weekend usually marks the unofficial start to summer as people head to cabins and campsites in droves.

“All of us need to do our bit if we’re out camping or at a cabin or just enjoying the great outdoors closer to home,” said Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province’s chief medical health officer.

He recommended residents buy groceries and supplies before heading to the cabin or campsite, limit contact with local communities, and wear a mask in all public and communal spaces, like a shared washroom at a campground. He added that people should stay home and get tested for COVID-19 if they’re feeling unwell

Dr. Shahab said he doesn’t have many concerns about the long weekend, given the current public health measures and the high vaccination rate in the province.

As of Thursday, 60 per cent of residents age 18 and older have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Private indoor gatherings are currently limited to household members only for the entire province. Outdoor gatherings are limited to 10 people.

The restrictions will lift on May 30 as the province enters the first phase of the reopening plan. This phase will allow 10 people at private gatherings, both indoors and outdoors, 30 people at public indoor gatherings and 150 people at public outdoor gatherings.