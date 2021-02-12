The region's top doctor said she expects to find out where Waterloo Region will be placed in the province's tiered reopening system this afternoon, noting that she "would not be surprised" if the region is in the red "control" zone.

That's the highest a region can be before entering the grey "lockdown" tier.

During a media briefing on Friday morning, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang noted that the region's weekly incidence rate is above the red threshold of 40 cases per 100,000 residents.

The region's rate is at about 58 per 100,000.

"Our trends are currently stable. Our rates are no longer continuing to decrease at this time," she said.

Dr. Wang recommended that businesses prepare for each lockdown zone to be safe.

The province is expected to provide an update on reopening on Friday afternoon.

Waterloo Region will return to the reopening framework on Tuesday along with most other public health units in the province. Toronto, Peel and York Region will move back to the framework on Feb. 22.

CURRENT RED ZONE RESTRICTIONS

Under the province's red zone framework, social gatherings would be limited to five people indoors or 25 outdoors.

Religious services or ceremonies would be limited to 30 per cent indoor capacity and 100 people outdoors.

Restaurants would also have to have indoor capacity limits as long as physical distancing can be maintained. Limits on when alcohol can be served and consumed also apply. Restaurants would still be able to offer delivery and takeout.

New red tier limits would apply for retail stores, capping supermarkets and stores that sell primarily food at 75 per cent capacity. The same limit would apply for pharmacies and convenience stores.

Bix box stores, on the other hand, would be capped at 50 per cent capacity. In either case, stores will have to post their capacity limits and have screening measures in place

For personal care services, any service that requires customers to take off their face coverings would be prohibited

Cinemas would remain closed except for under specific circumstances. Drive-ins would still be allowed.