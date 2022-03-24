Top hockey prospects face off in Kitchener

It was a big night for the future of hockey at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

The Aud was host to the 2022 CHL and NHL top prospects game Wednesday that allowed players to show off their skills in front of hundreds of scouts.

The game featured top talent, eligible for the NHL draft, from the OHL, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, and Western Hockey League.

Players were split into two teams, with the white team coming out on top 3-1.

The game marked the first time the event was held in Kitchener since 2003.