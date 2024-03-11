Top judo athletes throw down at West Edmonton Mall Sunday

The largest judo tournament in North America brought athletes from across Canada to West Edmonton Mall over the weekend.

More than 1,200 competitors hit the mats Saturday and Sunday at the 2024 International Judo and Kata Championships.

Judo is a martial art and an Olympic sport.

Mark Hicks, tournament director, said the sport is not as well-known in Canada as in other countries around the world, but it's fun and a good fit for anyone who likes a physical and mental challenge.

"The fitness requirement you get out of this, and the tactical skills you learned from doing it is great," Hicks said. "If you like individual sports, where you're controlling your own destiny, this is a sport for you."

Judo athlete Drake Gregory said his dad introduced him to the sport when he was younger. At first, he didn't like it, but he's glad he stuck with it.

"I'm grateful that he forced me now, "Gregory added. "I like the sport a lot, and it's taught me a lot of things like discipline and hard work."

Sunday, the senior athletes took to the mat to earn national points and catch the eye of Judo Canada.

Judo became an Olympic sport in 1964. Since then, Team Canada athletes have won seven medals.

Team Canada will head to Paris in July for the 2024 Olympic games.