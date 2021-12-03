Top-notch conditions at Banff National Park ski resorts this weekend

Anyone looking to hit the slopes at Banff Sunshine Village this weekend is in luck.

With more than 100 centimetres of fresh snow over the past week alone, the conditions are expected to be top-notch.

Considering no visitors have been to the resort over the past couple of days, there's currently an abundance of untouched powder and crews have had plenty of time to groom the runs.

Parks Canada crews heli-bombed around the ski hill's access road Thursday after heavy show pushed the avalanche risk from considerable to extreme and shut down the entrance for the past two days, but now the road is open.

The ski resort reopen Friday morning after being closed Wednesday and Thursday.

Save your thumb from typing your most burning Banff Sunshine question and READ THIS - YES WE WILL BE FULLY OPEN TOMORROW, DEC.3. pic.twitter.com/8k6DTi8pbp

Lake Louise is also looking fresh with more than 55 cm of snow falling over the last two days.

There's also a big-time ski racing event at Lake Louise starting Friday afternoon.

The first Audi FIS Ski World Cup Downhill and Super-G races get underway Friday at 12:30 p.m. and they'll run until Sunday.

Backside is now open with all lifts running back here! TOPO and summit remain closed as the team works to open these! Stay tuned for further updates! ⛷�� pic.twitter.com/bdeHqzlCsd

— Lake Louise Ski Resort & Summer Gondola (@SkiLouise) December 2, 2021

Motorists should note that a section of Highway 93N near the ski resort — from Athabasca Falls to Saskatchewan Crossing — is closed for avalanche control work, but is expected to reopen by 4 p.m. Friday.

For anyone planning on doing any backcountry skiing, you're reminded to check conditions before you head out.

As of Friday morning, the avalanche risk in parts of Kananaskis country and Banff National Park is rated considerable.

You can find all the updated conditions at Avalanche Canada.

Avalanche danger is coming down for many regions, but that doesn't mean it's 'go time' just yet. The avalanche danger will be considerable for many regions tomorrow, meaning that human triggered avalanches are still likely.



Get the forecast ��https://t.co/JwMaRhyDrR pic.twitter.com/NbsMSJGeH9