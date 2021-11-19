Top prospect Broberg recalled as Oilers defencemen Nurse, Koekkoek added to IR

Edmonton Oilers prospect Philip Broberg could make his NHL debut Saturday night after the team placed defencemen Darnell Nurse and Slater Koekkoek on injured reserve Friday.

Broberg, 20, was drafted by the Oilers eight overall in the 2019 draft and is known for his skating and counter-attacking abilities.

The Swedish defenceman was recalled Friday from the Oilers farm club, the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League, where he’s recorded 10 points in 13 games this season.

"We'll see where he's at," said head coach Dave Tippett. "He's played very well down in the American League."

Tippett said lineup decisions for Saturday night's game are still being made.

"But if he's coming up," he said of Broberg. "He's going to play."

Tippett also confirmed Nurse suffered a broken finger late in overtime of Thursday's victory and will be out two to three weeks.

He had played in 326 consecutive games going back to early 2017.

Koekkoek left Thursday night’s home win over the Winnipeg Jets and is out three to four weeks with a lower-body injury.

His absence will be filled by defenceman William Lagesson who was also recalled from Bakersfield on Friday.

The team also placed goaltender Mike Smith on long-term injured reserve after an apparent setback in rehabbing an early-season lower-body injury.

Tippett said Smith had undergone more testing on Friday.

"He's still week to week at best."

The Oilers host the Chicago Blackhawks Saturday night with face-off set for 8 p.m.

